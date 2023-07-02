Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,690,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 36,809,563 shares.The stock last traded at $13.41 and had previously closed at $13.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

