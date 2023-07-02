Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 11,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 178,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

