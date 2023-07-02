Mark R. Ziebell Sells 2,377 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $30,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 4.6 %

CDMO opened at $13.97 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $876.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

CDMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 59,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 481,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $585,000.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

