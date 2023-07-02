Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.23

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $184.23 and last traded at $183.09, with a volume of 116718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.27.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

