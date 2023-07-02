Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.75.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $461.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $462.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.