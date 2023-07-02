Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $412.75.
MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:MLM opened at $461.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $462.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
