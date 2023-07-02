Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Marubeni Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MARUY opened at $170.79 on Friday. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $187.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

