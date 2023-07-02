Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.23

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $103.10, with a volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Masonite International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,193,000.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

