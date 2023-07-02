Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sets New 1-Year High at $392.43

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $392.43 and last traded at $391.41, with a volume of 770917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

