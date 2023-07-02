Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

Medigene AG (OTCMKTS:MDGEF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Medigene in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Medigene Price Performance

OTCMKTS MDGEF opened at $2.11 on Friday. Medigene has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

