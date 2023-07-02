Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Down 2.9%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $130.50 and last traded at $130.50. Approximately 3,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 55,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $690.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.