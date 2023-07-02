Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.02

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.02 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 308036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

