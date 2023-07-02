Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

