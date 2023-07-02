Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

