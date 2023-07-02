MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 377,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 800,894 shares.The stock last traded at $326.63 and had previously closed at $340.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

