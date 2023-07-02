MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.31. MicroVision shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 2,161,452 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
MicroVision Stock Up 17.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $808.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 3.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 187,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,952,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
