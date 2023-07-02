Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of MDWT stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.46. The business had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Midwest from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services.
