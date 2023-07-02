Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,175 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

