MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.63 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

