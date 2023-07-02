MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 1,041 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 127,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,461 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

