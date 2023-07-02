MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Down 2.1%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $50.02. Approximately 45,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 436,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,533,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,208,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
