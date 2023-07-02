Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Head to Head Contrast

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Free Report) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 11.86% 14.71% 6.34% Almaden Minerals N/A -7.05% -6.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Almaden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.14 $37.84 million $0.22 1.58 Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.15

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and Almaden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Almaden Minerals has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 210.32%. Given Almaden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Almaden Minerals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

