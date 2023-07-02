Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 4.7%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 862,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,295,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 357.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

About Nano Dimension

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Free Report

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

