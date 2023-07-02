Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $46,555.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $46,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 949 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $52,176.02.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $32,724.81.

Shares of NTRA opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

