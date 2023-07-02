National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 10,378 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after buying an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

