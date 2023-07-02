National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

EMN opened at $83.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

