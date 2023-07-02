National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FIW stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.