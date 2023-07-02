National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.57 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.83. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.07 and a twelve month high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

