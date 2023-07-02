National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.40. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

