NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $5.97

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $6.15. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 285,258 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,763,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after buying an additional 253,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 305,673 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after buying an additional 1,591,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NatWest Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 234,497 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

