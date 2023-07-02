Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.00. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 23,333 shares traded.

NMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $659.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

