NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 152,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,059,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

