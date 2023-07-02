New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 152,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 324,082 shares.The stock last traded at $12.55 and had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 164.10%.

Insider Activity

In other New Mountain Finance news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 14,975 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,912,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,398,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after buying an additional 201,568 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,478,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 112,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

