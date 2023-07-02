Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $145.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

