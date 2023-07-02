Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -96.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

