NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up to $8.18

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.18, but opened at $8.50. NextDecade shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 492,882 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $16,805,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth $6,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $6,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NextDecade by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 732,935 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.