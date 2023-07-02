Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,567,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 30,850,508 shares.The stock last traded at $1.38 and had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Nikola Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nikola by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 120,223 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,754,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 674,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

