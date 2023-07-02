NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 4.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 9,984,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,370,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,277,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,741,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $155,344,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

