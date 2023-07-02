Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $47,864,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $74.14 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.