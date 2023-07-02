Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) vs. Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Financial Contrast

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) and Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and Transat A.T., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 2 5 4 1 2.33 Transat A.T. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 23.06%. Transat A.T. has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Transat A.T.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Transat A.T. is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -23.54% -448.59% -7.60% Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Transat A.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Transat A.T.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.91 -$2.27 billion ($3.44) -6.33 Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A $0.59 6.12

Transat A.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transat A.T., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Transat A.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Transat A.T. beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Transat A.T.

(Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc. operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers. In addition, the company offers air transportation services; destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities; and specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc. Transat A.T. Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.