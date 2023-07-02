NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,349 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.89 and a 200-day moving average of $263.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

