NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 426.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 50,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day moving average is $263.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

