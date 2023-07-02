OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.38. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.32%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.02%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

