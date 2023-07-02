Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) were down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $368.77 and last traded at $369.58. Approximately 145,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 804,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after acquiring an additional 425,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35,488.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 282,485 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

