Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.