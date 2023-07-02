ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.92

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.92 and last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 358622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,450 shares of company stock worth $5,004,989. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,603,000 after buying an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

