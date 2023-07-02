OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,544 shares of company stock worth $27,117,461. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

