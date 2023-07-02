OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 7.2% Higher

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) traded up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. 4,149,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,332,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

