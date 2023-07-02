Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Down 63.8% in June

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,300 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 1,033.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,121,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,692.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,014,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 958,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3,422.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 521,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 506,968 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Orange has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Orange Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

