Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

