Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.49

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.49 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 95757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,662,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

